Storm Team 27: Light snow and cold expected overnight

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast snow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Tonight there is a chance that most of the Valley could see some snow, though it won’t be to significant for most of the Valley. From trace amounts in some locations to around an inch and a half in the northern counties there this isn’t expected to be the major snow maker this week. We are watching another system come Monday night into Tuesday morning that has the potential of blanketing the area with even more snow. There is still low confidence on exactly which path that storm will take so it is too early still to talk totals.

Forecast

Saturday night:   Isolated lake effect bands.  Mainly in the snowbelt.  Around 1.5” or less.  (40%)
Low:   7

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Chance for lake effect snow showers. (30%)
High:   17

Monday: Mostly cloudy.
High:   27    Low:  9

Tuesday:   Snow showers mixing to rain.  (80%)
High:   44   Low:   26

Wednesday:   Chance for rain showers.  (60%)
High:   46   Low:   37

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for rain showers.  (40%)
High:   52   Low:   38

Friday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for rain showers.  (40%)
High:   45    Low:   36

Saturday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for rain and snow showers.  (40%)
High:   34    Low:  24

