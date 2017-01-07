Thomas H. Hilterman Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Thomas H. Hilterman, 81, of Howland, Ohio died peacefully on Saturday January 7, 2017 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Tom was born March 27, 1935 in Warren, Ohio, the oldest son of Tom and Emma Lou Hilterman.

He spent his early years in Santa Monica, California. The family moved back to Warren in 1945 and Tom graduated from Howland High School in 1953.

He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara (Kibler) in September 1953.

Tom graduated from Clarks Summit University in 1970.

He was a Baptist Pastor, serving in churches in Wisconsin, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and California.

Tom never met a stranger. His happy whistle always signaled he was approaching, and you would soon be the recipient of his exuberant greeting.

In addition to his wife of 63 years, Barbara, he is survived by three sons, Thomas (Denise), of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Ronald (Barbara), of Auburn, Alabama and Gregory (Elizabeth), of Chino, California; a brother, Robert (Joan) of West Palm Beach, Florida; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Tom’s life will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at Crown Hill Burial Park Chapel, Vienna, Ohio.

Friends may call at the Chapel from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., prior to the service.

Selby-T.J. Fox Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

