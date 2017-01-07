YSU fans in Frisco: Sea of JMU purple ‘hurt our players’

Of the 14,423 total fans in attendance for the FCS National Championship, the majority supported James Madison

FRISCO, Texas (WKBN) – There was great excitement before the National Championship game — Youngstown State fans pumped in the tailgate lot, not worried about being outnumbered.

But of the 14,423 total fans in attendance, there was a sea of James Madison purple — a.k.a. Dukes fans who took advantage of the extra tickets made available.

As Penguins fans were leaving Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, they thought that made a difference in YSU’s 28-14 loss.

“I think it really hurt our players,” Dee Kluntz of Poland said. “They dominated the field with their fans.”

“Only thing you can say now, when we come back next time, learn from it and get the tickets out there,” Jeff Gergel, a YSU alum, said. “Because I do think with the travel and higher costs of the tickets, it eliminated some fans from coming.”

“Ridiculous. Absolutely ridiculous,” Leslie Eddy of Brownwood, Texas said.

“I don’t think it was on the fans,” Nick Dierkis of North Jackson said. “Youngstown supports its own pretty good.”

