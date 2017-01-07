James Madison blocks YSU punt, leads 14-0

YSU is seeking its fifth National Championship in program history

By Published: Updated:
FCS National Championship Game
Credit: Josh Frketic

FRISCO, Texas (WKBN) – Youngstown State trails James Madison 14-0 early in the first quarter of the FCS National Championship at Toyota Stadium. The Dukes blocked a Penguins punt and Bryan Schor has thrown two TD passes.

Punting after its first offensive possession, YSU punter Mark Schuler had his punt blocked by JMU and recovered deep in Penguins territory. Schor then connected with Jonathan Kloosterman for a 14-yard pass TD.

On the Dukes’ next possession, Schor hooked up with Rashard Davis for an 18-yard TD pass for a 14-0 lead.

The Penguins enter 12-3, while the Dukes are 13-1.

This is YSU’s seventh championship appearance. The Penguins are looking to capture their fifth title in program history.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st quarter

JMU — Bryan Schor 14-yard TD pass to Kloosterman… 7-0 Dukes

JMU — Bryan Schor 18-yard TD pass to Rashard Davis… 14-0 Dukes

Be sure to check here for in-game updates throughout the contest. We’ll have post game coverage as well. Also make sure to watch WKBN First News at 6, 10 and 11 for complete live coverage from Frisco.

Photos: FCS National Championship Game

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s