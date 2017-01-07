James Madison blocks YSU punt, leads 14-0

FRISCO, Texas (WKBN) – Youngstown State trails James Madison 14-0 early in the first quarter of the FCS National Championship at Toyota Stadium. The Dukes blocked a Penguins punt and Bryan Schor has thrown two TD passes.
Punting after its first offensive possession, YSU punter Mark Schuler had his punt blocked by JMU and recovered deep in Penguins territory. Schor then connected with Jonathan Kloosterman for a 14-yard pass TD.
On the Dukes’ next possession, Schor hooked up with Rashard Davis for an 18-yard TD pass for a 14-0 lead.
The Penguins enter 12-3, while the Dukes are 13-1.
This is YSU’s seventh championship appearance. The Penguins are looking to capture their fifth title in program history.
SCORING SUMMARY
1st quarter
JMU — Bryan Schor 14-yard TD pass to Kloosterman… 7-0 Dukes
JMU — Bryan Schor 18-yard TD pass to Rashard Davis… 14-0 Dukes
Be sure to check here for in-game updates throughout the contest. We’ll have post game coverage as well. Also make sure to watch WKBN First News at 6, 10 and 11 for complete live coverage from Frisco.
Photos: FCS National Championship Game
Photos: FCS National Championship Game x
Latest Galleries
-
Bob Lucas’ account of Florida airport shooting
-
Car into house in East Palestine
-
Car into house in East Palestine
-
Springfield and Sebring Boys Basketball, December 30, 2016
-
Dave Metzler, Camp Lejeune veteran
-
YSU Football meet-and-greet
-
McDonald and Leetonia Boys Basketball December 27, 2016
-
Youngstown Kwanzaa celebration
-
Christmas Miracle Baby
-
Kenny Wilson, Columbiana’s number one fan