James Madison blocks YSU punt, leads 14-0

FRISCO, Texas (WKBN) – Youngstown State trails James Madison 14-0 early in the first quarter of the FCS National Championship at Toyota Stadium. The Dukes blocked a Penguins punt and Bryan Schor has thrown two TD passes.

Punting after its first offensive possession, YSU punter Mark Schuler had his punt blocked by JMU and recovered deep in Penguins territory. Schor then connected with Jonathan Kloosterman for a 14-yard pass TD.

On the Dukes’ next possession, Schor hooked up with Rashard Davis for an 18-yard TD pass for a 14-0 lead.

The Penguins enter 12-3, while the Dukes are 13-1.

This is YSU’s seventh championship appearance. The Penguins are looking to capture their fifth title in program history.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st quarter

JMU — Bryan Schor 14-yard TD pass to Kloosterman… 7-0 Dukes

JMU — Bryan Schor 18-yard TD pass to Rashard Davis… 14-0 Dukes

