15-year-old Pennsylvania girl dies in fast-moving house fire

In addition to excelling the on the soccer field, Hannah Milbert, a sophomore, was an honor student and a Girl Scout

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A 15-year-old girl who was a star goalie on her Pittsburgh high school soccer team has died in a fast-moving house fire.

Avonworth School District announced the death of Hannah Milbert on its website Sunday. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review said Hannah helped take her team to the playoffs last fall, and she received the All-WPIAL award at the December banquet.

The teen’s body was found at about 10 p.m. Saturday in the remains of her family’s home.

Matthew Brown, chief of Allegheny County Emergency Services, says responders got a call around 6 p.m. and arrived to find the home completely engulfed.

Frigid temperatures complicated firefighters’ efforts.

No cause has been determined.

In addition to excelling the on the soccer field, Hannah, a sophomore, was an honor student and a Girl Scout.

