2018 Ford F-150 unveiled ahead of Detroit auto show

DETROIT, Mich. (WKBN) – America’s perennially best-selling pickup truck is getting a new look and a new engine for the 2018 model year.

The refreshed 2018 Ford F-150 was the first new vehicle to make its debut for the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan.

Ford released details and photos at midnight. The first public showing of the new truck will be Monday morning at Ford’s press conference at the Detroit show.

Three years after introducing the first aluminum-alloy bodied light duty truck, Ford says the new model offers bold new front and rear styling, an advanced collision-avoidance capability and an all new 3.0 liter PowerStroke V-6 turbo diesel, plus advanced V-6 and V-8 gasoline engines.

New front grille treatments replace the three-bar grille, which has been the signature of Ford trucks for over a decade.

Under the hood, the F-150 offers an all-new, standard 3.3 liter V-6 with direct injection, offering the same 282 horsepower and 253 lb-ft of torque as the previous model’s standard 3.5 liter V-6.

Also available:

A new second generation 2.7 liter EcoBoost engine paired with the segment-exclusive 10 speed automatic transmission

A 5 liter V-8 with improvements to increase power and torque

A new 3.0 liter Power Stroke diesel engine, designed and engineered by Ford paired with the 10 speed transmission, the first ever offered for the F-150

Ford also makes automatic start/stop technology standard across all models and engines.

Additional technology includes adaptive cruise control with what Ford describes as “stop-and-go functionality” that allows drivers to set a cruising speed. It then uses radar and camera technology to monitor traffic ahead and maintain a set distance between vehicles.

Ford also offers a “segment-first” available Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection to help the driver avoid or mitigate collisions with vehicles and pedestrians.

The new F-150 also brings six new wheel options, and additional colors and material choices in the cab.

It goes on sale this fall; prices have not been announced. It will be produced at the Dearborn, Mich. and Kansas City, Mo. assembly plants.