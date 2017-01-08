Annual No Pants Subway Ride hits cities around the world

Participants are told to get on trains, act as they normally would and are given an assigned point to take off their pants

Steven Blomquist, of Somerville, Mass., center, speaks with Tim Lewis, of Boston, right, while wearing no pants as they ride a subway train during the event "No Pants Subway Ride" Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Boston. The annual event was started in 2002 in New York. Organizers say pants-less subway rides are scheduled to take place this year in dozens of cities around the world. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
NEW YORK (AP) – Subway riders in New York City and other places around the world got an eyeful when their fellow transit users stripped down to their underwear.

The annual No Pants Subway Ride took place on Sunday.

The event is organized by the Improv Everywhere comedy collective. It started in 2002 in New York with seven participants.

Organizers say pants-less subway rides were scheduled to take place this year in dozens of cities around the world. Philadelphia’s version is sponsored by a laundry delivery service.

Participants are told to get on trains and act as they normally would and are given an assigned point to take off their pants. They’re asked to keep a straight face and respond matter-of-factly to anyone who asks them if they’re cold.

