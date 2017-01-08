AT&T power outages being reported across northeast Ohio

The FCC announced it has levied a $100 million fine against AT&T for throttling data speeds for customers with unlimited data plans. (Flickr Commons/Mike Mozart)
(Flickr Commons/Mike Mozart)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN has been receiving several Report-It comments regarding AT&T power outages in the area.

A third-party website’s outage map indicates there are several outages across the country, but more specifically in the Youngstown area.

The Report-It comments have been coming in for about 24 hours.

WKBN is working to find an official word on what is causing these power outages and when they are likely to be restored.

Holly Hollingsworth, AT&T’s Ohio Local Market Media Contact, emailed back saying the following:

Technicians continue to make progress repairing a fiber cut affecting U-verse and internet services for customers in the Youngstown area. We are working as quickly as possible to restore services. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

The station has contacted the company several times asking for any information, and emails have been sent out to different AT&T sources.

AT&T does not have anything on its social media websites such as Twitter and Facebook as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Stick with WKBN.com for the latest on the situation.

