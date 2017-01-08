Eileen (Hedge) Crouse-Groves Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio – Eileen (Hedge) Crouse-Groves, 97, of Sebring, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 6:55 am at the Crandall Medical Center of Copeland Oaks.

She was born on January 1, 1920 in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of the late J.C. and Marie (Kohr) Hedge.

She graduated from Canfield High School in 1938.

She worked for 12 years as the bookkeeper for the Canfield Fair until retiring in 1982.

Eileen was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Salem.

She was a former member of the First United Methodist Church women fellowship class, as well as a former member of the Country Garden Club, the Mahoning County Farm Bureau, the Eastern Star and a former treasurer of the Salem Historical Society.

She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth E. (Pastor Richard) Applegarth of Hanoverton, Ohio; her sons, James V. Crouse of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and J. Mark Crouse of San Francisco, California; her stepdaughters, Janice G. Lesher of Salem and Kathryn G. (Larry) Bennet of Salem; seven grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five stepgreat-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and her sister, Donna H. Beery of Woodsfield, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Joshua V. Crouse whom she married on March 6, 1943 and who died on November 14, 1969; her second husband, Elden R. Groves, whom she married on May 17, 1975 and who died on July 6, 1993 and her brothers, Glenn E., J. Franklin, and James N. Hedge.

Services will be held on Friday, January 13, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., at the First United Methodist Church of Salem. Rev. P Douglas George and Pastor Richard Applegarth will be officiating.

A time of visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 13 in the church parlor.

The burial will be in Mt Olivet Cemetery in N Lima, Ohio.

Arrangements where handled by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greensien & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem, Ohio. Please go and view the obituary or sign the guestbook at www.apgreenisenfh.com.

Donations can made in Eileen’s memory to the organ fund of the First United Methodist Church of Salem, 244 S Broadway, Salem, OH 44460 and 4-H Camp Whitewood, 7983 S Wiswell Rd, Windsor, Ohio 44099.

