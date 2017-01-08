Elizabeth “Lee” Krivonic Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Elizabeth “Lee” Krivonic passed away at St. Paul’s on Sunday, January 8, 2017 at the age of 96.

She was born on December 22, 1920 in Farrell, Pennsylvania to John and Rose (Capezzuto) Capson.

Lee was raised in Farrell where she attended Farrell High School.

She worked as an auditor for General Motors for 30 years before her retirement in 1981.

On September 9, 1972, she married Joseph Krivonic. In 1979, due to injuries caused in a car accident, Joe preceded Lee in death.

Lee loved to travel. She and Joe traveled frequently and after his death she continued to travel extensively with her two brothers and their wives. She visited Europe, The Holy Land, Las Vegas and twice she journeyed through Italy.

She enjoyed her family and being together at the holidays. She also was a dog lover and missed her dogs, “Molly” and “Cookie”.

Lee like to keep busy dancing, playing Bingo, walking, exercising and gardening. When she was reading, she frequently had the Bible or the latest edition of the Reader’s Digest in her lap. She was an excellent baker and fabulous cook.

She was woman of great faith. She volunteered at Our Lady of Fatima and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warren.

Lee was a quiet and kind soul. She loved to be with people and found the greatest joy being with her family.

Lee is survived by her brother, Saul Capson of Mercer; sister-in-law, Marie Capson of Hermitage; her niece, Carol (Gary Podobnick) Capson of Hermitage and her nephew, Kenneth (Lisa) Capezzuto of Pembroke Pines, Florida.

Besides her husband and parents, Lee was preceded in death by five sisters, Sara Hlinsky, Paula Billak, Mary Vellente, Sue Nigro and Julia Janero and by five brothers, Sam, Ralph, Pat and Frank Capson and Louis Ezzo.

Private services will be held. Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 10 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.