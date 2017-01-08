GMC introduces 2018 Terrain in Detroit



DETROIT, Mich. (WKBN) – GMC unveiled the 2018 GMC Terrain at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit Sunday night, showing off the freshening of a model that is hugely popular in the GMC lineup, and introducing new engines.

There have been 750,000 Terrains built since the compact SUV was introduced into the GMC lineup in 2009, making it a hugely popular model in GM’s “precision” brand of pickups and SUVs.

Coming with the 2018 model lineup are three all-new turbocharged engines. The new 1.6 liter turbo-diesel engine is a first for the model; also introduced are new 1.5L and 2.0L turbocharged gasoline engines, matched with two unique new nine-speed automatic transmissions.

If you are of a certain age to remember the push-button shifters in Dodge, Chrysler and Plymouth models of the early 1960s, a new push button shifter in the 2018 Terrain might trigger a bit of nostalgia.

GMC’s new Electronic Precision Shift enables more storage room in the center console by replacing the conventional transmission shifter with an electronically controlled gear selection consisting of push buttons and pull triggers.

Inside the 2018 Terrain are new fold-flat front passenger seats, and flat-folding rear seats that help the vehicle offer more versatility for stowing longer items. There are also new under-floor compartments in the cargo area for more secure storage.

The Terrain is a crucial model in GMC’s range and GM’s overall model lineup. Duncan Aldred, vice-president of Buick-GMC sales says Terrain has GM’s highest average transaction price for non-luxury brands; so keeping it fresh is a big part of GM’s strategy to keep its model lineup enticing and profitable.

Also coming with the 2018 model are GMC’s near Rear Seat Reminder, and Teen Driver features. Rear Seat Reminder alerts drivers to check the back seat as they exit the vehicle under certain circumstances, while Teen Driver allows parents to set controls and review an in-vehicle report card in order to help encourage better driving habits, even when adults are not in the vehicle.