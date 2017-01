LIVERPOOL TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lisbon Post are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday around 10 p.m.

Mark Short, 45, of East Liverpool was killed as a result of the two vehicle crash.

According to the report, a vehicle traveling north bound on County Road 447, driven by 40-year-old Jason Davis of East Liverpool, went left of center and hit Short’s car head-on.

The report states alcohol is suspected in the crash.