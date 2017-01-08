Iwan (John) Prychodczenko Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Iwan (John) Prychodczenko, 90, of Salem, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 11:16 am at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on November 1, 1927 in Karpelewka, Ukraine, the son of the late Ewlampij and Chrystia (Zawora) Prychodczenko.

Iwan work for a time for American Labor Service in Germany as a driver. He worked for Hunt Valve as a machinist from 1957 to 1990.

Iwan was a member of St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Youngstown, Ohio.

He enjoyed working on lawn mowers and spending time out on the farm. He liked watching football and baseball and was an Indian fan. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Alexandra (Petrachkoff) Prychodczenko, whom he married on July 13, 1958; his daughter, Christine Marie Kline of Salem, Ohio; his grandson, Robert John Kline; his siblings, Mykola Prychodczenko of Salem, Ohio and Olga (Alexa) Mihnovets of Florida.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Michael John Prychodczenko and his half-sister, Orynka.

Services will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., in the chapel of the St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church Cemetery, Youngstown, Ohio. Fr. John Harvey and Fr. Gregory Becker will be officiating.

A time of visitation will be from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greensien & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem, Ohio. At 5:30 p.m., there will be a Panachida Service.

The burial will be in St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church Cemetery, Youngstown, Ohio.

Donations can made in Iwan’s memory to Community Hospice, 2341 E State St. Salem, Ohio 44460.

Please go and view the obituary or sign the guestbook at www.apgreenisenfh.com.



