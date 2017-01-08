Robert “Bob” M. Detelich Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 13, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Robert (Bob) M. Detelich, 66, who died Sunday January 8, 2017 at his home.

He was born March 2, 1950 in Sharon, Pennsylvania a son of Joseph P. and Evelyn M. Ghizzoni Detelich and had lived in Hubbard for 40 years, originally from Masury.

Bob was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

He received his Associate’s degree from Youngstown State University in Mechanical Engineering and was a Quality Assurance Manager for Commercial Intertech for 30 years, retiring in 2007.

Bob enjoyed wood working, fly fishing, hunting and loved riding his Harley.

Bob leaves his wife, Linda S. (Davis) Detelich, whom he married May 22, 1976; a son, Scott M. (Kristina Parsons) Detelich of Columbus; a daughter, Lisa M. (Aaron) Gadberry of College Station, Texas and a grandson, Caleb.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Larry.

Family and friends may call on Thursday January 12, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home and also one half hour prior to the services on Friday, January 13 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to view this obituary and to send condolences to the family.



Order Flowers Here