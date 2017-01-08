Steelers defeat Dolphins 30-12 in Wildcard game

Antonio Brown caught a pair of touchdown passes from Ben Roethlisberger

By Published:
Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8) is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (91) during the second half of an AFC wild-card NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have ended Miami’s brief postseason return.

The Steelers beat the Dolphins 30-12 on Sunday in Miami’s first playoff game since 2008. The Dolphins have not won a playoff game since 2000.

Pittsburgh advances to play at the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend.

Antonio Brown caught a pair of touchdown passes from Ben Roethlisberger and Le’Veon Bell broke Franco Harris’ team record for rushing yards in a postseason game – a mark that had stood since the 1975 Super Bowl. Bell had two touchdowns and 167 rushing yards.

The Steelers avenged a 15-point loss at Miami earlier this season by racing to a fast start against the Dolphins. Pittsburgh had 219 total yards in the first quarter – the most in the first quarter of a playoff game since 1991.

