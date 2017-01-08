Storm Team 27: Another bitter cold night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tonight we will dip back down into the single digit temperatures with mostly cloudy skies. For Monday we will only warm up to the upper 20s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Monday night we are watching another system that will bring more snow to the Valley. Then Tuesday morning the snow will transition over to a wintry mix. Expect treacherous driving conditions Tuesday morning before the wintry mix changes over to rain. Stay with WKBN as this situations unfolds this week.

Forecast

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy

Low: 6

Monday: Partly to Mostly cloudy.

High: 27

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Late snow showers (40%)

Low: 25

Tuesday: Morning Wintry mix change to rain. (100%)

High: 44

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain (30%)

High: 47 Low: 37

Thursday: Rain showers likely (60%)

High: 53 Low: 45

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 44 Low: 34

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (40%)

High: 34 Low: 27

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (40%)

High: 36 Low: 29

