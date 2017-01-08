Storm Team 27: Another frigid morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

It will be another cold morning with temperatures climbing out of the single digits and wind chills below zero. Expect cloudy skies today with the chance for lake effect snow showers. Accumulations will stay light. The lake effect snow showers will wrap up tonight. Temperatures will again drop to the single digits overnight. Cloudy skies are expected on Monday with temperatures reaching the upper 20s. The next system will arrive Monday night into Tuesday morning. Snow showers will mix to rain showers as temperatures warm to the 40s on Tuesday.

Forecast

Today: Mostly. Chance for lake effect snow showers. (30%)

High: 15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 8

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 28

Tuesday: Snow showers mixing to rain. (80%)

High: 43 Low: 25

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 46 Low: 38

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 53 Low: 37

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 44 Low: 38

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (40%)

High: 34 Low: 25

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 33 Low: 26

