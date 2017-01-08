Storm Team 27: Another frigid morning

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast frost, freezing rain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
It will be another cold morning with temperatures climbing out of the single digits and wind chills below zero. Expect cloudy skies today with the chance for lake effect snow showers. Accumulations will stay light. The lake effect snow showers will wrap up tonight. Temperatures will again drop to the single digits overnight. Cloudy skies are expected on Monday with temperatures reaching the upper 20s. The next system will arrive Monday night into Tuesday morning. Snow showers will mix to rain showers as temperatures warm to the 40s on Tuesday.

Forecast

Today: Mostly. Chance for lake effect snow showers. (30%)
High:   15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy.
Low:   8

Monday: Mostly cloudy.
High:   28

Tuesday:   Snow showers mixing to rain.  (80%)
High:   43   Low:   25

Wednesday:   Scattered rain showers.  (60%)
High:   46   Low:   38

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for rain showers.  (40%)
High:   53   Low:   37

Friday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for rain showers.  (40%)
High:   44   Low:   38

Saturday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for rain and snow showers.  (40%)
High:   34    Low:  25

Sunday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for snow showers.  (40%)
High:   33    Low:  26

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s