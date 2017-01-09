About 30,000 in Dayton have to find new ride after bus driver strike

Bus drivers and mechanics in the Dayton metro area walked picket lines Monday morning

By Published:
Bus drivers in Dayton go on strike.
Courtesy: WDTN

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – The union representing drivers and mechanics who work for the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority is on strike after negotiations broke down.

Bus drivers and mechanics walked picket lines Monday morning. The Dayton Daily News reports that Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1385 strike involves more than 460 workers.

The metro area’s bus and trolley system serves about 30,000 riders a day. Dayton school officials say they are trying to line up alternatives for high school students who use the bus service.

Union officials have said the sticking points in the negotiations are back pay, working conditions and proposed changes to health care plans.

It has been decades since the union went on strike or authorized doing so.

