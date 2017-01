WEST MIDDLESEX, PA (WKBN)-The West Middlesex girls took a double-digit lead out of the first quarter and never looked back against Region 1 foe Reynolds 58-31 Monday night.

Delaney Dogan led the way for the Big Reds with 19 big points along with 5 assists while Allie Staunch added 14 points to help the cause.

Reynolds was led by Ellce Durso who had 11.

West Middlesex has won four-straight games moving their record to 7-4 (2-2) after starting the season 2-4.

The loss drops Reynolds to 4-6 (1-3).