Harriet Jean “Hattie” Sebo (Ashman) Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Harriet Jean “Hattie” Sebo (Ashman), 86, died Monday, January 9, 2017 at her home.

She was born February 27, 1930 in Youngstown, a daughter of Fred and Mattie Braley Ashman.

Mrs. Sebo, a homemaker, was a member of St. Stevens of Hungary Church in Youngstown.

Hattie enjoyed putting jigsaw puzzles together, doll houses, cooking and working in her flower garden.

Her husband, Charles C. Sebo, whom she married October 2, 1948, died February 7, 2008.

She leaves a son, George Sebo of Hubbard; a daughter, Phyllis Sebo; a son-in-law, Russell Veach of Hubbard; two brothers, Robert Ashman and Richard Ashman and a sister, Phoebe “Sister” Mayle.

Hattie was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Charlene Veach; five brothers, William, Paul, James, Donald, Fred and Dave Ashman and five sisters, Margaret Newman, Mildred Douglas, Martha Woods, Marian Bogdon and Mae Ashman.

Interment took place at Jackson Cemetery.

There were no calling hours or funeral services.

