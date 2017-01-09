Honda unveils new Odyssey in small, scrappy minivan market

Minivans now represent a small percentage of the U.S. new-vehicle market, but analysts say there is a fierce fight for dominance

By Published:
The new Honda Odyssey minivan is unveiled at the North American International Auto Show, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
The new Honda Odyssey minivan is unveiled at the North American International Auto Show, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

DETROIT (AP) – A veteran player in the scrappy minivan segment is getting a major upgrade.

Honda unveiled a sleeker 2018 Odyssey featuring a range of design and technology updates.

No reboot of the family hauler comes without seating innovations. Honda calls its flexible second-row advancements “Magic Slide,” and promises seats that can easily move forward, together or apart from other seats and rows.

Technology upgrades get equal billing. They include systems to talk to and keep tabs on passengers and apps for tracking a road-trip’s progress as well as controlling rear entertainment and temperature systems.

Minivans now represent a small percentage of the U.S. new-vehicle market, but analysts say there is a fierce fight for dominance among the automakers still making them.

Related coverage from the 2017 North American International Auto Show

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s