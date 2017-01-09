HS Basketball Game of the Week: Fitch at Poland (Girls), 1/11

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week

Girls’ Basketball: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 (Live, 7 pm on MyYTV)

Fitch (7-3) at Poland (9-1)

Last Meetings

Feb. 18, 2015 – Fitch, 70-46

…Alysoun Mukaabya made 11 of 13 shots from the floor as she poured in a game-high 23-points for Fitch as they toppled Poland, 70-46. Mukaabya also hauled down 12 rebounds as well. Allexis Sallee added 13 as Sarah Obradovich tallied 11 for the victorious Falcons. The Lady Bulldogs were led by Jillian Penman’s 10 points. Poland was held to a field goal percentage of 32.3% and just 2 of 12 from three-point distance (16.7%). Fitch outrebounded Poland, 50-28.

Statistical Breakdown

Scoring Offense: Poland, 69.7; Fitch, 59.3

Scoring Defense: Poland, 43.9; Fitch, 48.8

Results

Poland

Bulldogs 68 Hubbard, 25

Struthers 82 Bulldogs 79 (2OT)

Bulldogs 79 Jefferson 50

Bulldogs 67 Harding 53

Bulldogs 72 Lakeside 32

Bulldogs 61 Niles 41

Bulldogs 70 Girard 35

Bulldogs 76 LaBrae 51

Bulldogs 75 Liberty 31

Bulldogs 50 Salem 39

Fitch

Howland 65 Falcons 40

Lakeview 44 Falcons 36

Falcons 63 Hudson 59

Falcons 64 Harding 46

Canfield 60 Falcons 48

Falcons 60 Boardman 47

Falcons 74 Ursuline 65

Falcons 65 Struthers 55

Falcons 86 Liberty 32

Falcons 57 Hubbard 15

Game Notes: The Lady Bulldogs dropped their first game of the season in contest #9 against Struthers in double overtime, 82-79. Not even Sarah Bury’s 24-points and Bella Gajdos’ 19 weren’t enough to avoid their three-point loss at the hands of the Lady Wildcats. In Poland’s 9 wins, they’ve allowed their opponents to score just 39.7 points.

Fitch had won 7 of their first 8 games before falling to Lakeview (44-36) and Howland (65-40) within the last week. In their contest on Saturday against the Lady Tigers, Jada Lazaro led the Falcons with 10 points. Sabria Hunter and Camryn Constance added 9 and 7 points respectively.

Upcoming Schedule

Fitch

Jan. 14 – Jackson

Jan. 18 – at East

Jan. 25 – at Boardman

Poland

Jan. 14 – at Lakeview

Jan. 18 – at Campbell Memorial

Jan. 21 – Boardman