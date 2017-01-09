HS Basketball Game of the Week: Fitch at Poland (Girls), 1/11

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week
Girls’ Basketball: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 (Live, 7 pm on MyYTV)
Fitch (7-3) at Poland (9-1)
Last Meetings
Feb. 18, 2015 – Fitch, 70-46
…Alysoun Mukaabya made 11 of 13 shots from the floor as she poured in a game-high 23-points for Fitch as they toppled Poland, 70-46. Mukaabya also hauled down 12 rebounds as well. Allexis Sallee added 13 as Sarah Obradovich tallied 11 for the victorious Falcons. The Lady Bulldogs were led by Jillian Penman’s 10 points. Poland was held to a field goal percentage of 32.3% and just 2 of 12 from three-point distance (16.7%). Fitch outrebounded Poland, 50-28.
Statistical Breakdown
Scoring Offense: Poland, 69.7; Fitch, 59.3
Scoring Defense: Poland, 43.9; Fitch, 48.8
Results
Poland
Bulldogs 68 Hubbard, 25
Struthers 82 Bulldogs 79 (2OT)
Bulldogs 79 Jefferson 50
Bulldogs 67 Harding 53
Bulldogs 72 Lakeside 32
Bulldogs 61 Niles 41
Bulldogs 70 Girard 35
Bulldogs 76 LaBrae 51
Bulldogs 75 Liberty 31
Bulldogs 50 Salem 39
Fitch
Howland 65 Falcons 40
Lakeview 44 Falcons 36
Falcons 63 Hudson 59
Falcons 64 Harding 46
Canfield 60 Falcons 48
Falcons 60 Boardman 47
Falcons 74 Ursuline 65
Falcons 65 Struthers 55
Falcons 86 Liberty 32
Falcons 57 Hubbard 15
Game Notes: The Lady Bulldogs dropped their first game of the season in contest #9 against Struthers in double overtime, 82-79. Not even Sarah Bury’s 24-points and Bella Gajdos’ 19 weren’t enough to avoid their three-point loss at the hands of the Lady Wildcats. In Poland’s 9 wins, they’ve allowed their opponents to score just 39.7 points.
Fitch had won 7 of their first 8 games before falling to Lakeview (44-36) and Howland (65-40) within the last week. In their contest on Saturday against the Lady Tigers, Jada Lazaro led the Falcons with 10 points. Sabria Hunter and Camryn Constance added 9 and 7 points respectively.
Upcoming Schedule
Fitch
Jan. 14 – Jackson
Jan. 18 – at East
Jan. 25 – at Boardman
Poland
Jan. 14 – at Lakeview
Jan. 18 – at Campbell Memorial
Jan. 21 – Boardman