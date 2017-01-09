Is the new 2018 Toyota Camry…sexy?

DETROIT (WKBN) – Through its seven generations since coming to America in 1982, the Toyota Camry has gained a reputation for dependability and embodying the qualities of a rock solid sedan for America’s middle class. But no one ever accused it of being sexy.

Even Toyota executives admitted the car was a little, well…boring.

Toyota debuted an all-new redesigned 2018 Camry at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit with one thing in mind – putting a sexier face on its bread and butter, big-selling sedan.

Toyota’s president, Akio Toyoda himself, hosted the automaker’s news conference before a packed auditorium of automotive journalists and made light of the Camry’s sedate reputation.

The company unveiled two new Camry variants that Toyoda described as “Sexy and Really Sexy.”

Toyota unveils 2018 Camry View as list View as gallery Open Gallery NASCAR Toyota Camry

The 2018 Camry line has four models, with the XLE and XSE models at the top of the range as the “sporty” and “premium” variants.

All are based on Toyota’s New Global Architecture, which lengthened the wheelbase from the current model and lowered the center of gravity, giving the car better handling.

The new Camry’s face is accentuated by a two-piece grille comprised of flowing thin and thick treatments – key elements of the Camry’s “Keen Look” design philosophy.

The curvaceous 1.6 inch lower hood sits neatly above the grille’s uppermost section, which accommodates a commanding Toyota emblem. For the hybrid model, the emblem is tinged a distinct blue hue.

Photos: 2017 Detroit Auto Show

This trifecta of grille, hood and emblem blends into the A-pillar, and produces a stance that is, “undoubtedly more aggressive than that of any predecessor,” according to Toyota.

Three engines will be available on the 2018 models – a 3.5 liter V-6, a 2.5 liter four cylinder and a hybrid.

For anyone feeling nostalgic for the 1950s when two or three-tone paint schemes were all the rage, Toyota has brought back two-tone paint as an option.

Toyota also showed off its new NASCAR Camry race car, which makes its track debut next month at the Daytona 500. To celebrate its ten years in NASCAR, winning the 2015 NASCAR championship and the 2016 Daytona 500, Toyota invited NASCAR superstars (and Toyota drivers) Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin to the stage for some fun.

The Camry has been America’s best-selling car for 15 years, and Toyota is counting on this redesign to keep it there. Assembled in Toyota’s Georgetown, Kentucky plant, it has been named as the “most American” car by cars.com.

