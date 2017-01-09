Israeli police arrest 9 following Palestinian truck attack

Five of the attacker's relatives are among those detained.

Published:
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, third left, visits the scene of an attack in Jerusalem, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. A Palestinian rammed his truck into a group of Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem, killing four soldiers and wounding 15 others in one of the deadliest attacks of a more than yearlong campaign of violence. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the driver was a supporter of the Islamic State group, and suggested the attack was inspired by similar assaults in Europe, without providing any evidence. (AP Photo/Olivier Fitoussi)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, third left, visits the scene of an attack in Jerusalem, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. A Palestinian rammed his truck into a group of Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem, killing four soldiers and wounding 15 others in one of the deadliest attacks of a more than yearlong campaign of violence. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the driver was a supporter of the Islamic State group, and suggested the attack was inspired by similar assaults in Europe, without providing any evidence. (AP Photo/Olivier Fitoussi)

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israeli police say they have arrested nine people, including family members of the Palestinian truck driver who rammed his vehicle into a crowd of Israeli soldiers at a Jerusalem tourist spot the previous day, killing four people.

Police spokeswoman Luba Samri says five of the attacker’s relatives are among those detained. They are all from the Jabel Mukaber neighborhood of east Jerusalem, where he lived.

Police used concrete slabs on Monday to block some entrances of the neighborhood, and a police officer checked each car leaving it. Overnight, police say, Palestinians shot fireworks at Israeli forces at a police post near the neighborhood.

The attack came as the mood in Israel is charged following last week’s manslaughter conviction of an Israeli soldier who fatally shot a wounded Palestinian attacker.

