ITCL Boys’ Basketball Standings (as of Jan. 9)

2016-17 ITCL Boys’ Basketball Standings

Thru January 9

Red Tier

South Range – 2-0 (11-0)

Springfield – 2-0 (8-1)

East Palestine – 1-2 (5-5)

United – 1-2 (5-5)

Crestview – 0-2 (1-9)

White Tier

Wellsville – 3-0 (8-2)

Southern – 2-0 (3-7)

Lisbon – 1-1 (7-4)

Columbiana – 0-2 (3-7)

Leetonia – 0-3 (1-10)

Blue Tier

McDonald – 3-0 (10-0)

Western Reserve – 3-0 (8-1)

Lowellville – 2-1 (4-6)

Sebring – 1-2 (6-6)

Jackson-Milton – 0-3 (4-6)

Mineral Ridge – 0-3 (0-8)

Tuesday’s Schedule

Mineral Ridge at Champion

Leetonia at Crestview

McDonald at Girard

Wellsville at Oak Glen

South Range at Rootstown

East Palestine at Southern

Western Reserve at Springfield

Columbiana at United

Friday’s Schedule

South Range at East Palestine

Sebring at Jackson-Milton

Columbiana at Lisbon

Lowellville at Mineral Ridge

Crestview at Springfield

Heartland Christian at United

Southern at Wellsville

McDonald at Western Reserve