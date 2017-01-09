Jury selection set in ‘I do what I want’ motel slaying

EASTON, Pa. (AP) – Jury selection was scheduled to begin for a Pennsylvania man who allegedly bound then killed another man in a Pennsylvania motel then took a cellphone video of the bloody victim and saying, “I do what I want.”

Northampton County authorities say another video shows 27-year-old Jeffrey Knoble touching the head of 32-year-old Andrew “Beep” White while referencing the bullet hole that killed him in March 2015.

Prosecutors say the victim was a “good Samaritan” who let Knoble stay in his room at the former Quality Inn in Easton because Knoble had no place to stay.

Knoble’s attorneys argued unsuccessfully that the videos shouldn’t be used because prosecutors didn’t find them in an initial search of a cellphone covered by a search warrant.

Jury selection in the death penalty trial begins Monday.

