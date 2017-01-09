Men wake up just in time to escape Warren apartment fire

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men are lucky to be alive after a fire damaged much of the second floor of a downtown Warren building Monday morning.

“We’re very lucky we didn’t end up with two fatalities,” Chief Ken Nussle said.

He said two things helped wake up the men just before 2 a.m. so they could get out of the E. Market Street building before the fire got out of control.

Thankfully, the building had a working smoke detector and barking dog.

“That’s how the two occupants were alerted, and they were able to get out of a window and onto the lower portion of the roof,” Nussle said.

He said since the building is older, its set-up is hazardous even though it’s up to code.

There are roughly a dozen apartments in the building. Nussle said luckily, there were only two people inside at the time of the fire.

“Had the other rooms been occupied, we may have had a different outcome that really could have been catastrophic.”

The first floor of the building used to be a martial arts studio, but it’s not there anymore.

Firefighters don’t know how the fire started yet. A State Fire Marshal’s investigator is looking into it.

“I hate to think what would have happened if there was not a working smoke detector. It could have been a fatal fire, just shows the importance,” Nussle said.

He urged everyone to make sure they have working smoke detectors in their homes.

The Warren City Fire Department still offers the Save a Life Smoke Alarm (SALSA) Program, where Warren residents in need of a smoke detector can apply to get one for free.

Application for SALSA program

For more information about the program, visit the City of Warren’s website.

