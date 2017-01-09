Niles PD: Warrant filed for suspect in home burglary

The department is asking people to call 330-652-9944 if they have any information on his whereabouts

By Published:
The Niles Police Department posted on its Facebook page Friday asking the community to help identify a person of interest in a home burglary.
Photo courtesy of the Niles Police Department's Facebook page

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – On Friday, the Niles Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking the community to help identify a person of interest.

The suspect was later identified as 22-year-old Lawrence Cox Jr. for a home burglary Friday morning.

The Facebook post says Cox was using credit cards he had stolen from the home.

On Monday, the NPD Detective Bureau filed a felony burglary warrant for Cox.

The department is asking people to call 330-652-9944 if they have any information on his whereabouts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s