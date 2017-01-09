Ohio obtained repeat supplies of lethal drugs

Records show that Ohio has enough drugs to carry out multiple executions

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - This July 25, 2014 file photo shows bottles of the sedative midazolam at a hospital pharmacy in Oklahoma City. Exactly one year after a botched lethal injection, attorneys for other Oklahoma death row inmates were set to ask the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday, April 29, 2015 to outlaw a sedative used in the procedure — a ruling that could force several states to either find new execution drugs or change the way they put prisoners to death. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Records show Ohio has obtained repeat supplies of the lethal drugs it plans to use on a condemned child killer next month.

The inventory logs obtained by The Associated Press through a records request also show Ohio has enough drugs to carry out multiple executions.

The logs showing supplies obtained in September and October don’t identify the source of the drugs, which are protected by an Ohio law shielding such information.

The state plans to execute Ronald Phillips on Feb. 15 for the 1993 rape and murder of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter in Akron.

The execution would be Ohio’s first in three years and the second to use midazolam, a type of sedative that has been used in previously troublesome executions in Ohio and Arizona.

