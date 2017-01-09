Senate, House Democrats calling for investigation of election hacking

If you are viewing this on the WKBN app, click on the “Live Stream” button at the bottom of the screen to view the live video.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Senate and House Democrats are holding a press conference on Monday to discuss reports of Russian hacking.

The Democrats are calling for an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate foreign interference in the 2016 election.

Over the weekend, an aide to President-elect Donald Trump said Trump accepts the conclusion by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia tried to interfere in the election. Trump is expected to address the report during a press conference on Wednesday.

Trump did tweet on Saturday that having a good relationship with Russia wouldn’t be a bad thing.

WKBN.com will be live streaming the press conference, which is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Monday. Check back here for developments.