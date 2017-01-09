Storm Team 27: Light snow this morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

It will be a cold morning with temperatures climbing out of the single digits. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected today with the small risk for a flurry early in the day. The next system will move in late tonight into early Monday morning. Snow showers will develop after midnight. 1 to 3 inches of accumulation possible through Tuesday morning. As temperatures warm up toward Tuesday morning the snow will transition to a wintry mix and eventually rain into Tuesday afternoon. The morning commute Tuesday could be impacted depending on the timing of this system. Stay with WKBN as this situations unfolds this week.

Forecast

Today: Partly to Mostly cloudy and breezy.

High: 27

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Late snow showers (40%)

Low: 25

Tuesday: Windy with a morning wintry mix change to rain. (100%)

High: 44

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain (30%)

High: 47 Low: 37

Thursday: Rain showers likely (60%)

High: 53 Low: 45

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 44 Low: 34

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (40%)

High: 34 Low: 27

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (40%)

High: 36 Low: 29

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain. (30%)

High: 38 Low: 23

