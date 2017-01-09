Storm Team 27: Light snow this morning

By Published:
youngstown-ohio-weather-forecast-cloudy-8

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
It will be a cold morning with temperatures climbing out of the single digits. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected today with the small risk for a flurry early in the day. The next system will move in late tonight into early Monday morning. Snow showers will develop after midnight. 1 to 3 inches of accumulation possible through Tuesday morning. As temperatures warm up toward Tuesday morning the snow will transition to a wintry mix and eventually rain into Tuesday afternoon. The morning commute Tuesday could be impacted depending on the timing of this system. Stay with WKBN as this situations unfolds this week.

Forecast

Today: Partly to Mostly cloudy and breezy.
High:   27

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Late snow showers (40%)
Low:  25

Tuesday:  Windy with a morning wintry mix change to rain. (100%)
High:   44

Wednesday:   Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain (30%)
High:   47   Low:   37

Thursday:  Rain showers likely (60%)
High:   53   Low:   45

Friday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for rain showers.  (40%)
High:   44    Low:  34

Saturday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for rain and snow showers.  (40%)
High:   34    Low:  27

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (40%)
High:   36    Low:  29

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain. (30%)
High:   38    Low:  23

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s