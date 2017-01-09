Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy with a winter mix Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Mostly cloudy skies for this afternoon. The high is 11 degrees warmer then Sunday The next system will move in overnight Tuesday morning. Snow showers will develop after midnight. 1 to 2 inches of accumulation possible through Tuesday morning. As temperatures warm up toward Tuesday morning the snow will transition to a wintry mix and eventually rain into Tuesday afternoon. The morning commute Tuesday could be impacted depending on the timing of this system. Stay with WKBN as this situations unfolds this week.

Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy.

High: 27

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Late snow showers (40%)

Low: 25

Tuesday: Windy with a morning wintry mix change to rain. (100%)

High: 44

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain (30%)

High: 47 Low: 37

Thursday: Rain showers likely (60%)

High: 53 Low: 45

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 44 Low: 34

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (40%)

High: 34 Low: 27

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (40%)

High: 36 Low: 29

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain. (30%)

High: 38 Low: 23

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

