Storm Team 27: Snow to a wintry mix to start your Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
The next storm system will push in warmer temperatures through Tuesday and windy weather.  Look for snow showers to develop late tonight with light snow accumulation possible before sunrise.  The morning will feature a chance from snow showers to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain to rain by late morning into the afternoon.  The snow and sleet accumulation could add up from a trace to 2 inches.  Light ice accumulation will be possible too.  Temperatures will warm through the day causing any wintry mix to change over to rain by afternoon.  It will be a windy day with gusts up to 30mph or higher.  Warmer air returns into the middle of the week with rain showers.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy.  Snow showers late.  Trace to an Inch.  (80%)
Low:  23 Early, Rising temps Late

Tuesday:   Windy!  Gusts above 30mph possible.  Snow to a Wintry Mix(Sleet/Freezing Rain) change to rain.  Light ice accumulation possible with a Trace to 2 inches sleet/snow possible before changing to rain late morning into the afternoon.  (100%)
High:   42 Late Day

Tuesday night:  Windy!  Scattered rain showers.  (90%)
Low:   32

Wednesday:   Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain shower.  (30%)
High:   48

Thursday:  Scattered Rain showers.  (80%)
High:   56   Low:   44

Friday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for rain or snow showers.  (30%)
High:   36    Low:  30

Saturday:   Mostly cloudy.  Scattered rain or snow showers.  (60%)
High:   33    Low:  24

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High:   40    Low:  28

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High:   47    Low:   35

Tuesday:   Mostly cloudy.
High:   41    Low:   32

