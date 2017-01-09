Suspect in Ravenna murders to appear in court

David Calhoun is charged with a triple-murder in Ravenna

David Calhoun, Ravenna triple homicide


RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Portage County sheriff spoke Monday about one of the most intense manhunts he has ever been involved with.

That manhunt led police to Steubenville this weekend to find David Calhoun, Jr. Investigators said they found him hiding in the upstairs closet of a vacant Steubenville home and believe he had been there for two days.

U.S. Marshals have been tracking Calhoun for weeks and were able to get a better idea of his location.

Prosecutors say the 25 year old shot and killed 32-year-old Sarah Marsh and 33-year-old LaShaun Sanders at a house on Henderson Road in Ravenna. Marsh was 10 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Police said previously that they believed there was bad blood between Calhoun and Sanders. Marsh’s family said Marsh didn’t know Calhoun and was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Investigators aren’t commenting on the relationship between Calhoun and Sanders at this time,

Calhoun is currently in the Portage County Jail, and he is scheduled to have a video arraignment on Monday afternoon. He was on parole for drug charges, as well as robbery and burglary, at the time of the shooting.

He is currently charged with one count of aggravated murder, but additional charges may be pending.

