Train carrying crude oil stopped before reaching huge store fire

A garden center in East Rochester, Columbiana County caught fire Monday evening

Hoopes Fertilizer Works in East Rochester, Columbiana County was destroyed by fire.

EAST ROCHESTER, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire gutted a Columbiana County business Monday evening, but fire officials said it could’ve been a lot worse.

Hoopes Fertilizer Works, a garden center in East Rochester, caught on fire around 6 p.m.

“We had a couple of explosions that lifted the roof and brought them back down,” said Sandy Creek/Minerva Fire Chief Aaron Stoller. “We changed to a defensive operation after the first one and have been defensive ever since then.”

As crews fought the flames, a train carrying crude oil was headed toward the scene on nearby tracks.

They had to stop the train before it got too close.

At the time, the shop had been holding road salt, not fertilizer.

Eighty firefighters from ten departments responded to the scene.

