YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) РThe murder trail of Jermaine Bunn got underway Monday morning in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Bunn is charged with murder in the shooting death of Michael Pete.

Pete was found shot several times inside a home on East Evergreen Avenue. The shooting happened in April of last year.

Bunn was charged after showing up at the hospital that same night with a gunshot wound to his face.