Trump begins critical week to tackle ambitious agenda

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress are moving full speed ahead with an ambitious agenda.

Confirmation hearings begin Tuesday for some of the President-elect’s key cabinet nominees.

Meanwhile, the Senate is expected to hold a series of votes this week to begin repealing Obamacare. The details of replacing the outgoing president’s signature law still remain unclear.

“It may take time to get all the elements of the replace in place,” said Reince Priebus, incoming White House chief of staff.

Trump will finally answer questions on Wednesday when he holds his first press conference in nearly six months. The now-declassified intelligence report on Russian hacks is expected to be a major focus.

Questions remain about whether Trump accepts the report’s conclusions.

“He’s not denying that entities in Russia were behind this particular hacking campaign,” Priebus said.

“Hillary Clinton was viewed by a majority of Americans unlikable. That has nothing to do with Moscow,” said Trump’s senior adviser, Kellyanne Conway.

Over the weekend, Trump tweeted: “Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only ‘Stupid’ people, or fools, would think that it is bad!”

“When I am president, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and… Both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the world!”

For months, Trump has cast doubts about U.S. intelligence that Russia was trying to interfere with the election.

Trump’s skepticism has divided his own party.

“If after having been briefed by intelligence leaders, Donald Trump is still unsure as to what the Russians did, that would be incredibly unnerving to me, because evidence is overwhelming,” said Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.

In a new interview, President Barack Obama said he did not downplay the threat Putin posed to the U.S.

“I don’t think I underestimated him… Vladimir Putin’s not on our team,” he said. “If we get to a point where people in this country feel more affinity with a leader who is an adversary and views the United States and our way of life as a threat to him, then we’re gonna have bigger problems than just cyberhacking.”