Victim named in weekend Boardman shooting

Related Coverage Man shot in Boardman



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The name of the 26-year-old man who was shot in the leg over the weekend has been released by the Boardman Police Department.

Boardman police found Charles Pargo of Youngstown on the ground screaming in the area of Prestwick Drive and Hillman Way a little before 7 p.m. Saturday night.

An officer stated Pargo was bleeding from his left shin and yelling, “I got shot in the leg.”

Pargo was taken to St. Elizabeth’s main campus in Youngstown to be treated and after was questioned by police.

Pargo stated that he and his brother met at an apartment at 4020 Hillman Way to meet with the suspect. The suspect’s name was redacted from a Boardman Police report.

While at the apartment, Coffer and the suspect began arguing over clothing, according to the police report. When Pargo stepped in to try and prevent the fight, Pargo said the suspect yelled at him and went into a back room.

The report states that Pargo said he heard a gun slide, as if someone was loading a gun.

The report then says Pargo saw the suspect carry out a black 45 caliber handgun and the next thing he knew he was shot in the leg, causing him to fall and injure his right eye.

Pargo then ran out of the apartment and crawled across the street, where he was initially found by police, according to the police report.