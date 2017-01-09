Volkswagen reveals 2 new SUVs at Detroit auto show

DETROIT (WKBN) – Volkswagen sales in the U.S. have been slow because while the company has many sedans, it only has one SUV at a time when car buyers can’t get enough SUVs.

The company hopes to remedy that this year by introducing more SUV models, including two new models debuting at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The “Atlas R” is a higher-performance variant of the Atlas mid-size SUV Volkswagen revealed last year.

VW executives admitted part of their problem in the U.S. has been pricing their vehicles too high, so the Atlas R will start at about $30,000 and top out at $48,000.

It offers room for seven people with third row seats, and an available V6 engine in its premium model.

Atlas goes on sale in the spring, with the “R” line coming later in the year.

Also shown was the next generation of its Tiguan compact SUV.

The 2018 model is 10″ longer, with 57 percent more luggage room and an available third row seat. Features include four HD cameras, giving the driver a 360 degree view of the outside of the vehicle to enhance safety. It is powered by a 2-liter engine and all-wheel drive is an option.

The 2018 Tiguan goes on sale this summer.

Volkswagen also unveiled a new concept microbus, known as the IDBuzz, inspired by the iconic 1960s vehicle.

Volkswagen 2017 auto show View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Volkswagen 2018 Tiguan (Courtesy: VW) Volkswagen IDBuzz (Courtesy: VW) Volkswagen iconic microbus and IDBuzz (Courtesy: VW) Volkswagen 2018 Atlas R (Courtesy: VW)