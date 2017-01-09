YSU students start new semester as football season ends

Penguins on Youngstown State's campus are still talking about the incredible season and tough loss

By Published:
Youngstown State fan at Covelli Centre watch party.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State’s football season is over, but the second semester of classes just began Monday.

As students start settling into their new routines, they’re still talking about YSU’s incredible season and tough loss.

“I would say everyone was pretty excited. I mean, I actually had a couple friends go to Texas to watch the game,” said sophomore Shane Sharlock.

Christopher Judge is a senior on campus.

“I was thinking, ‘I’m in my senior year, and they finally win something before I leave,'” he said.

Students said the confidence they felt leading up to the championship game faded quickly.

“They were saying, ‘touchdown,’ and I thought it was for our team because we’d been doing so well, and I figured, ‘Oh, we’re going to score right away,'” said junior Jacci Acierno. “It was the other team and I was really sad.”

For the football team, though, it’s a lesson learned.

“Now they just need to improve on themselves so that when they make it, they show up to the game and play a great game,” Acierno said.

Overall, Penguins feel it’s just the start of a football comeback.

“I think it’s the beginning. Hopefully, that’s what I’m leaning toward. Trying to be optimistic,” Judge said.

Acierno said there’s no reason why YSU can’t make it to the national championship next year.

“They had a great season, they were able to make it that far. I think they should be able to do it again, why not?”

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s