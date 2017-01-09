YSU students start new semester as football season ends

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State’s football season is over, but the second semester of classes just began Monday.

As students start settling into their new routines, they’re still talking about YSU’s incredible season and tough loss.

“I would say everyone was pretty excited. I mean, I actually had a couple friends go to Texas to watch the game,” said sophomore Shane Sharlock.

Christopher Judge is a senior on campus.

“I was thinking, ‘I’m in my senior year, and they finally win something before I leave,'” he said.

Students said the confidence they felt leading up to the championship game faded quickly.

“They were saying, ‘touchdown,’ and I thought it was for our team because we’d been doing so well, and I figured, ‘Oh, we’re going to score right away,'” said junior Jacci Acierno. “It was the other team and I was really sad.”

For the football team, though, it’s a lesson learned.

“Now they just need to improve on themselves so that when they make it, they show up to the game and play a great game,” Acierno said.

Overall, Penguins feel it’s just the start of a football comeback.

“I think it’s the beginning. Hopefully, that’s what I’m leaning toward. Trying to be optimistic,” Judge said.

Acierno said there’s no reason why YSU can’t make it to the national championship next year.

“They had a great season, they were able to make it that far. I think they should be able to do it again, why not?”

