6 injured in explosion at southern Ohio coal-fired power station

The explosion was at the Dayton Power & Light plant near Aberdeen, about 60 miles east of Cincinnati

By Published:
Explosion at the Dayton Power & Light plant in Aberdeen.
Courtesy: WDTN

ABERDEEN, Ohio (AP) – An explosion at an Ohio coal-fired power station injured six people Tuesday.

Operator Dayton Power & Light and Adams County Sheriff Kimmie Rogers said none of the injuries at the J.M. Stuart Generating Station power plant near Aberdeen is considered life-threatening.

A dispatcher with the sheriff’s office said the explosion was reported Tuesday afternoon at the station, about 60 miles east of Cincinnati.

Dayton Power & Light said the plant was evacuated and preliminary reports accounted for all employees and contractors.

It’s unclear if any of those injured had to be hospitalized.

The cause of the explosion is unknown.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s