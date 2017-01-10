Adult website shuts down ads hours before hearing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Backpage.com has shut down it’s adult personal ads.

The move comes hours ahead of a hearing on Capital Hill and is being called a victory for those fighting human trafficking.

The website has been under scrutiny for years over claims that it knowingly advertised sex trafficking of adults and kids.

Several local prostitution arrests stemmed from ads on Backpage.com that were answered by undercover officers. One case involved an arrest in Beaver Township where a woman was arrested for telling an officer, who she thought was a client, to bring cash and nachos to their meeting. 

Backpage is an online classified that includes an adult section that has links for escorts, body rubs, strippers and strip clubs. Each of those sections now has a red ‘censored’ on it.

This decision by Backpage follows a report presented by Ohio Senator Rob Portman which says the website knowingly concealed evidence of criminality and facilitated prostitution and child sex trafficking.

The website’s founders tell the LA Times: “Today, the censors have prevailed. We get it. But the shutdown of Backpage’s adult classified advertising is an assault on the 1st Amendment. We maintain hope for a more robust and unbowed Internet in the future.”

The website’s founders were slated to testify before the Senator Committee on Homeland Security on Tuesday.

Critics are using #freespeech in protest, saying this will push adult workers further into the shadows and into more dangerous situations.

Polaris, a leading group in the fight against human trafficking, released this statement about the decision:

A monumental step in the fight against sex trafficking in America has been achieved now that Backpage.com has shuttered the adult escort section of its website. While long overdue, we strongly hope this is a permanent action. We applaud the many leaders who have worked towards this moment for years

Ohio Senator Rob Portman said a report found the website made $150 million annually and is a market leader in commercial sex advertising.

