Akron man charged with murder in Ravenna apartment shooting

Javon Thomas is charged with murder, and additional charges are pending

By Published: Updated:
Javon M. Thomas; charged with murder in the Woodgate Blvd shooting.

RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – An Akron man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Ravenna over the weekend.

Police arrested 26-year-old Javon Thomas after the shooting on Saturday afternoon. 

Three people were shot after an argument between inside one of the apartments at 731 Woodgate Boulevard, according to the Ravenna Police Department.

Tuesday, police identified the victims as 20-year-old Austin Tiller, of Stow; and 24-year-old Brian Brack, of Canton. Tiller and Brack were killed, while 21-year-old Destany Dixon, of Ravenna, was injured.

A person living in the apartment complex called 911 after hearing loud noises and finding someone lying in the hallway.

Police are continuing to investigate and say more details will be released at a later date.

Thomas remains in Portage County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the police department at 330-296-6486.

