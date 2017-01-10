Betty Lee Colla Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Betty Lee Colla, 86, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at Shepherd of the Valley in Niles.

She was born on August 18, 1930 in Howland, Ohio, daughter to the late Davis and Lucille (Stein) Perry.

Betty was a Howland High School graduate and went on to work as a teacher’s aide at Fairhaven School in Niles, retiring in 2003.

On July 18, 1953, Betty married Nicholas Anthony Colla and they spent the next 20 years together before Nicholas passed in 1973.

Betty was a member of Ohltown United Methodist Church and enjoyed spending time with her family, whether it was vacationing with her children and grandchildren, or just meeting up with her brothers and sisters for a family gathering.

Left to cherish Betty’s memory are her children, Brenda Miele, Angela (Dennis) Cottrell and Paul Colla; her grandchildren, Erin Miele, Nicholas Miele, Shawn Cottrell and Eric (Marissa) Cottrell; her brothers, Lyle (Sara) Perry, Carl (Margaret) Perry, Larry (Sue) Perry and Gary (Cindy) Perry and her sister, Denise (David) Granelly.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty is preceded in death by her son-in-law, Anthony F. Miele; her brother, Ronald Perry and her sisters, Loretta Palette, Katy Hartwell, Cheryl Cozadd and Edith Perry.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 14 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, with a service to follow at 12:00 Noon, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, 1350 N. Canfield-Niles Rd.

The family would like to give special thanks and invite friends to make memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to Hospice of the Valley, 5000 East Market St., Suite 19, Warren, Ohio 44484 and to Niles Shepherd of the Valley, 1500 McKinley Ave, Niles, Ohio 44446

Family and friends may send condolences to www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 12 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.