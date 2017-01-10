Charles John Wasil Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Charles John Wasil, 80, passed away at 6:58 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at the Windsor House of Champion following a long illness.

He was born on in Republic, Pennsylvania June 2, 1936 the son of Charles and Mary (Stishan) Wasil.

A 1954 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, he also studied at Youngstown State University.

He retired on March 31, 2000 after working 44 years as an inspector and foreman at WCI Steel.

He was a lifelong member of the Western Reserve Fish and Game Club and served as its president for 20 years. He was also a trustee for the Trumbull County Federation of Conservation Clubs. For 20 years he was a dedicated instructor for the Ohio Division of Wildlife’s Hunter and Trapper education program. An avid Cleveland Indians and Pittburgh Steelers fan, he enjoyed the outdoors, boating, camping and fishing.

Charles is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lois Marie (Novak) Wasil whom he married on December 28, 1957; three children, Bob (Tami) Wasil of Brookfield, Bernadette (Dave) Kashien of Niles and Carol (Steve) Cabosky of Yorktown, Virginia; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Joan (John) Mattis of Fowler and brother, Tom (Darlene) Wasil of Leesburg, Florida.

Calling Hours will be Saturday, January 14, 2017 from 8:30 – 10:00 a.m. at the Holeton – Yuhasz Funeral Home.

Service of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Richard Murphy will officiate.

Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org or Crossroad Hospice Charitable Foundation, www.CrossroadsHospice.com.

