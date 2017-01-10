Chase suspect crashes, passenger killed in Youngstown

Boardman police were in pursuit of the Honda Civic and followed the vehicle into Youngstown where it crashed

By Published: Updated:
Oner person was killed in a crash in Youngstown following a police pursuit.

YOUNSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One female is dead and another injured after crashing the vehicle they were in Tuesday.

The incident began about 1:30 a.m. as a pursuit in Boardman following a theft at the Walgreens store located at the corner of Market Street and Route 224.

According to police, the female driver ran from officers and drove into Youngstown.

As the vehicle approached Zedaker Street, Boardman police stopped the pursuit. The vehicle crashed and rolled over a short time later near Compton Lane.

The passenger was killed in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver walked away from the accident but found her nearby. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries she sustained in the crash. She is in stable condition.

Boardman police said the driver will initially be charged with theft and fleeing and eluding. Youngstown police are handling the crash and more charges could follow.


WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s