Congress to quiz US spy official on hacking report

WASHINGTON (AP) – For the second time in a week, the nation’s top intelligence official will be on Capitol Hill to answer lawmakers’ questions about a declassified report that fingered the Kremlin in hacking during the presidential campaign.

National Intelligence Director James Clapper is testifying before Senate intelligence committee, a day after five Russians were blacklisted for suspected human rights violations.

The intelligence report explicitly tied Russia President Vladimir Putin to hacking of email accounts of the Democratic National Committee and individual Democrats like Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that the Kremlin still believes the U.S. accusations of election hacking had no substance.

