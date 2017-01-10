Congress to quiz US spy official on hacking report

National Intelligence Director James Clapper is testifying before Senate intelligence committee

By EILEEN SULLIVAN and DEB RIECHMANN, Associated Press Published: Updated:

If you are viewing this on the WKBN app, click on the “Live Stream” button at the bottom of the screen to view the live video.

WASHINGTON (AP) – For the second time in a week, the nation’s top intelligence official will be on Capitol Hill to answer lawmakers’ questions about a declassified report that fingered the Kremlin in hacking during the presidential campaign.

National Intelligence Director James Clapper is testifying before Senate intelligence committee, a day after five Russians were blacklisted for suspected human rights violations.

The intelligence report explicitly tied Russia President Vladimir Putin to hacking of email accounts of the Democratic National Committee and individual Democrats like Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that the Kremlin still believes the U.S. accusations of election hacking had no substance.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s