Defendant found guilty of killing Youngstown man over stolen electricity

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The defendant accused of killing a man over stolen electricity in Youngstown was found guilty of the charges against him.

A jurors handed down the verdict Tuesday in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Michael Paige was found guilty of murder with a firearms specification and tampering with evidence for the 2012 murder of Munir Blake.

Police say Paige shot Blake after Blake accused him of stealing electricity from his apartment on the north side of Youngstown.

Paige first went on trial in 2014, but it ended with a hung jury.

Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor Rob Andrews said the case has dragged on for about five years. He said the family of Blake was very happy to finally get justice.

“I’m just very happy for the family, that they finally got justice. It’s long overdue,” he said.

Paige faces 18 years to life in prison, and Andrews said the prosecution will likely ask for the maximum sentence. He is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date.