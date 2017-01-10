Earnest J. Ammer Obituary

ANDOVER, Ohio – Earnest J. Ammer passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at the Andover Village.

Ernest was born December 1, 1935 in Sturgis, Michigan.

Earnest was a self-employed handyman.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

A memorial dinner will be held at a future date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

