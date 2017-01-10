Fugitive of the Week: Man wanted for Boardman shooting

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a man charged with a shooting in Boardman on Saturday.

Kelli Coffer is charged with felonious assault with a firearm and having weapons under disability.

U.S. Marshals said Coffer shot 26-year-old Charles Pargo in the leg.

Pargo told police that Coffer and his brother were arguing over clothing. That’s when, he said, Pargo fired a shot, hitting him in the leg.

Pargo was taken to the hospital for his injury.

A warrant has been issued for Coffer’s arrest by the Boardman Police Department. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Coffer is described as a 33-year-old black man, approximately 6’1′” tall and 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Those with information on his whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and reward money may be available.